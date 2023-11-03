AD
Buck Country Music News

Filson to drop new Chris Stapleton-inspired jacket

todayNovember 3, 2023

ABC

Filson has announced its new Chris Stapleton Signature Mackinaw Cruiser jacket.

The limited-edition black jacket drops November 7 and is made with deadstock Mackinaw Wool from Filson’s archives.

Earlier in October, Filson released its Traveller Collection with Chris. The line is comprised of an outfitter bag, duffle bag, stowaway backpack, dopp kitt and suit cover.

Of the collab, Chris shares, “Filson feels like part of my family, and their commitment to lasting craftsmanship aligns perfectly with my values. It’s been an honor to collaborate with such a legendary brand that creates products meant to outlive us all.”

To sign up for early access to the Chris Stapleton Signature Mackinaw Cruiser and to check out the Traveller Collection, visit filson.com.

Chris’ new album, Higher, arrives November 10 and is available for preorder and presave now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

