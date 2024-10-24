Final days of Liam Payne’s life explored in new Hulu special

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

A special covering the last days of Liam Payne‘s life is coming to Hulu.

One Direction: Liam Payne’s Final Days, an ABC News Studios special, streams Thursday on Hulu. The IMPACT x Nightline episode is hosted by Juju Chang and includes interviews with people close to the late singer, such as former The X Factor contestant Mary Byrne.

Byrne details what it was like to live with Payne and the other One Direction bandmates while filming the competition show, and talks about their friendship.

“Drugs, a trashed hotel room, and a deadly fall: How One Direction’s Liam Payne tragically died. The boy band singer’s sudden death sparked renewed questions about the dark side of fame. How did the 31-year-old’s brilliant star fade so dramatically?” the special’s logline reads.

Also featured in the special are social psychologist Azadeh Aalai, One Direction fan Natalie Barada, ABC News contributor Chris Connelly, senior entertainment reporter Kelley Carter, and DJ and ABC News contributor Megan Ryte.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.