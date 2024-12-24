AD
Final trailer for Bob Dylan movie ‘A Complete Unknown’ released

todayDecember 24, 2024

Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

The Bob Dylan movie A Complete Unknown hits theaters on Thursday, and the final trailer for the film just dropped.

While the clip features scenes from the movie, as well as audio of Timothée Chalamet singing the Dylan classic “Like A Rolling Stone,” the main focus of the trailer is all the positive reviews the film has been getting.

Words like “Electric,” “Masterful,” “Hypnotic,” “Brilliant” and more flash across the screen at the beginning of the trailer, followed by quotes from several publications calling it one of the best films of the year.

It also lists all the nominations the film’s already received, including Best Actor Golden Globe and Critics Choice nods for Chalamet, Best Supporting Actor nods for Ed Norton and Best Picture.

A Complete Unknown follows a 19-year-old Dylan as he arrives in New York from Minnesota and tracks his rise as a folk singer during the ’60s to the top of the charts, ending with his electric rock ‘n’ roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

