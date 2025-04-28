AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Find out who your friends are: The secret lineup for Jelly Roll’s ACM benefit

todayApril 28, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Academy of Country Music

Jelly Roll‘s planning a big Lone Star State party in the days leading up to the 60th ACM Awards — but who exactly is coming? 

That’s the big question, as the lineup for the May 6 show at Billy Bob’s Texas at the Fort Worth Stockyards will remain a secret. 

Judging by last year’s lineup, however, it’s probably worth taking a chance. In 2024, Lainey Wilson, Shaboozey, Dasha and Noah Kahan all turned out to play.

All proceeds go to benefit ACM Lifting Lives, the charitable arm of the Academy of Country Music. Tickets for Jelly Roll & Friends are on sale now.

The 60th ACM Awards take place Thursday, May 8, in Frisco, Texas, and air live on Prime Video. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%