Finn Wolfhard, Teyana Taylor and Alexander Skarsgård to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Teyana Taylor attends the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Jan. 4, 2026, in Santa Monica, California. (Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The next three hosts of Saturday Night Live have been revealed.

NBC has announced that Finn Wolfhard, Teyana Taylor and Alexander Skarsgård are set to host the first three episodes in 2026.

Wolfhard will take over hosting duties for the first time on the Jan. 17 episode of the show. SNL initially made the announcement of Wolfhard’s hosting gig during the Dec. 20 episode, which was hosted by Ariana Grande. Wolfhard is promoting the final season of Stranger Things, which is now streaming on Netflix. He will be joined by A$AP Rocky, who will serve as the show’s musical guest for the first time.

Taylor is set to make her SNL hosting debut on the Jan. 24 episode. She’s promoting her Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Actor Award-nominated performance in One Battle After Another. Geese will serve as the musical guest on the episode, making their first appearance on SNL after the release of their album Getting Killed.

Finally, Skarsgård will also make his hosting debut on the Jan. 31 episode. He will be joined by musical guest Cardi B. She is promoting her Little Miss Drama Tour, which starts on Feb. 11. This marks Cardi’s second appearance as musical guest on the show after she first appeared on the April 7, 2018, episode.