FireAid performers speak out about performing at benefit concert: ‘It’s an honor’

Live Nation/AEG Presents/Intuit Dome/ Azoff Company

Some of the performers who’ll be taking the stage at the FireAid benefit concert in Inglewood, California, on Jan. 30 have commented about the event.

Katy Perry wrote on Instagram, “Truly inspired by my community’s activism. So grateful to contribute in my own way. Tickets go on sale January 22nd at noon PST. Donations can be made via the link in @FireAidLA’s bio.”

John Mayer wrote, “It’s an honor to be in a position to help a cause as important as rebuilding lives and communities that were devastated by wildfires. I’ll be performing live next to one of my musical heroes, Dave Matthews at @fireaidla.”

Green Day reminded fans how they can watch the show, writing, “Can’t make it in person? You can still catch the show from home and donate. It’ll be streaming at select AMC theatres and on Apple Music, the Apple TV app, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudum, Paramount+, Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps and YouTube.”

“My heart goes out to everyone affected by these horrible fires in LA,” Tate McRae wrote on Instagram. “I moved from Canada to Los Angeles five years ago to pursue my dreams and consider myself blessed to call this place home. I am inspired by so many people in this city – all of whom are selfless, hardworking, strong, and compassionate. I’m so honored to be a part of this incredible group of artists coming together for our city.”

The other artists on the bill posted the event info to their socials. The lineup also includes Pink, Gracie Abrams, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Gwen Stefani, Jelly Roll, Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart, Earth, Wind & Fire and Red Hot Chili Peppers.