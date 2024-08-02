Firefighter dies in the line of duty in while battling Kansas house fire

Perry Gerenday/Getty Images

(WICHITA, Kan.) — A firefighter in Kansas has lost his life in the line of duty while battling a house fire in Wichita, according to the Wichita Fire Department.

The incident occurred on Thursday at approximately 3:22 p.m. when the currently unnamed firefighter was battling a house fire in Haysville, Kansas.

“The Wichita Fire Department and the City of Wichita are extremely saddened to announce that at approximately 3:22 PM while operating at a mutual aid fire in Haysville, one of Wichita’s bravest was injured in the line of duty, and later succumbed to their injury,” the statement said. “The Wichita Fire Department is working to ensure family members are all appropriately notified.”

Authorities say that they will not be releasing the name of the firefighter who died until next of kin has been informed and they are asking “the same of anyone that may know the firefighter.”

“This is a loss that deeply weighs heavily on all of us. All of the dedicated individuals who serve our fire department do so knowing the immense risk they are undertaking and do it with noble, selfless regard,” said the Wichita Fire Department. “It does not make their sacrifice any less immense. Nor the sacrifice of their loved ones and family any easier.”

“Please keep this firefighters family and crew in your prayers,” authorities continued. “We will update the community on any additional information as it becomes available.”