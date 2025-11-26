AD
Rev Rock Report

First & Grohl: Cleveland Browns announce Foo Fighters-themed activities for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame game

todayNovember 26, 2025

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (ABC/Randy Holmes)

The music of Foo Fighters will be celebrated during the Cleveland Browns’ upcoming Rock & Roll Hall of Fame game. 

Huntington Bank Field’s Dawg Pound Drive will feature a Foo-themed stage and branded drinks, and will feature a performance by a classic rock cover band. You’ll also be able to take a photo with a smashed Foo-branded guitar, which nods to the Browns’ pregame guitar smash tradition.

Rapper Big Boi, who’s part of the Rock Hall’s 2025 class of inductees as a member of Outkast, will perform at halftime. 

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame game, which will feature the Browns taking on the visiting San Francisco 49ers, takes place Sunday.

Meanwhile, another 2025 Rock Hall inductee, Jack White, will be performing during halftime when his hometown Detroit Lions take on the visiting Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day. White was inducted as a member of The White Stripes.

Foo Fighters will perform at Huntington Bank Field in August as part of their 2026 U.S. stadium tour.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

