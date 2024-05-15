AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

First-time ACM Group nominee Flatland Cavalry recalls how they found out about their nod

todayMay 15, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Academy of Country Music

Flatland Cavalry may have released several albums, but their 2024 ACM Group of the Year nod is the first time they have received a nomination from the Academy of Country Music.

Chatting with ABC Audio from Dallas, Texas, ahead of Thursday’s ACM Awards, the group’s Jason Albers shared where they were when they learned the exciting news.

“It was early in the morning. So I think naturally, just from our circadian rhythm on the road, we were all still in bed,” Jason recalls. “I think our loved ones and managers, everyone [was] like, ‘Hey, look at the picture I just sent you.’ And there it was, the marquee of everyone else and nominees [for Group of the Year].”

“[Our] minds are blown,” he adds. “It’s pretty unbelievable considering it all.” 

Also vying for the ACM Group of the Year title are Lady A, Little Big Town, Old Dominion and Zac Brown Band.

You can stream the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, live Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%