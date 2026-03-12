Fit check for my sequel era: ‘KPop Demon Hunters 2’ confirmed

‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ (Courtesy: Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters could be a winner at Sunday night’s Academy Awards, but if it isn’t, perhaps KPop Demon Hunters 2 can one day bring home the gold.

Netflix confirmed on Thursday that its most popular film of all time is getting a sequel, with co-directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans returning to helm the project.

The sequel, produced by Sony Pictures Animation, will mark the first project under the pair’s exclusive multiyear writing and directing deal across animation, according to Netflix.

In a statement, Kang shared her excitement about continuing the story and what the response to the original animated hit means to her as a Korean filmmaker.

“I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters,” she said. “There’s so much more to this world we have built and I’m excited to show you. This is only the beginning.”

Appelhans added, “These characters are like family to us, their world has become our second home. We’re excited to write their next chapter, challenge them and watch them evolve — and continue pushing the boundaries of how music, animation and story can come together.”

In addition to being a hit on streaming and the Billboard charts, KPop Demon Hunters has gained major attention this awards season. It’s nominated for best animated feature at the Oscars Sunday, while its #1 soundtrack hit “Golden” is up for best original song.