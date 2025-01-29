Five bestselling Fleetwood Mac albums coming in new box set, ‘1975-1987’

Rhino

From 1975 to 1987, Fleetwood Mac was one of the biggest bands in the world, and now the albums the group released during that time period have been collected in a new box set.

Coming March 28, Fleetwood Mac 1975-1987 will be available as six LPs on crystal-clear vinyl or five CDs. The box set includes the band’s self-titled 1975 release, 1977’s world-beating Rumours, 1979’s Tusk, 1982’s Mirage and 1987’s Tango In the Night. An exclusive, limited-edition version available only via Rhino.com adds a 12-inch crystal-clear vinyl single of “Silver Springs” and “Go Your Own Way.” You can preorder the box now.

1975’s Fleetwood Mac album introduced new members Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, and gave us the hits “Rihannon,” “Say You Love Me” and “Landslide.” Rumours, of course, is one of the bestselling albums of all time, with classics like “Don’t Stop,” “Go Your Own Way” and “Dreams.” Its follow-up, the more experimental double album Tusk, included the hits “Sara” and the title track.

1982’s Mirage features “Gypsy” and “Hold Me,” while 1987’s Tango In the Night became the second-biggest Fleetwood Mac album ever, after Rumours, thanks to “Everywhere,” “Big Love” and “Little Lies.”

After Tango In the Night, there were multiple lineup changes, but Fleetwood Mac continued to release albums on and off through 2003’s Say You Will, their final studio LP.