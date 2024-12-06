AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Five months in, Cole Swindell’s enjoying married life: ‘It’s been great’

todayDecember 6, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC

It’s been just over five months since Cole Swindell married his wife, Courtney Little, and he’s been enjoying every minute of it.

“Not a whole lot’s changed, but it’s been great, honestly,” Cole tells ABC Audio. “[It] took me long enough, but, it was worth every bit of the waiting, man. It’s been great.”

He’s now looking forward to spending more time at home as he wraps his final show of the year on Saturday.

“We’ve been wide open since the wedding. I mean, I had a show two days after our wedding, then we went on our honeymoon,” shares Cole. “So, looking forward to the holidays with our families.” 

Cole and Courtney tied the knot June 12 at an outdoor ceremony in Sonoma, California.

Cole’s currently in the top 20 of the country charts with his real-life-inspired single, “Forever to Me.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%