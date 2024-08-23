AD
Entertainment News

FKA Twigs on reinventing ‘The Crow’ for a new generation

todayAugust 23, 2024

Lionsgate/Larry Horricks

Lionsgate’s forthcoming big-screen adaptation of James O’Barr’s classic graphic novel The Crow his theaters Friday.

The revenge film stars It‘s Bill Skarsgård and actress-singer FKA Twigs.

As in the comic and the original movie, The Crow centers on Eric Draven, who is murdered along with the love of his life, Shelly, only for him to be supernaturally resurrected and avenge their deaths.

The 1994 original is synonymous with the tragic death of its lead, Brandon Lee: The only son of legendary martial artist Bruce Lee was mortally wounded by a mishap with a firearm on set on March 28, 1993. He was 28.

“In stepping away from the first Crow, we are going to experience a great loss. Like, first of all with Brandon Lee,” Twigs tells ABC Audio.

“But second of all, a great loss of where culture was at that time musically. And kind of just on a sensory level of, like, on the street, things are very different. And even I often think to myself, ‘Oh, I wish I … could have experienced what it would be like to go and see The Cure in concert, or to kind of live this romanticized version of what goth was then. … It’s a great loss because it’s just not like that anymore.”

She continues, “But I think in stepping into this new Crow, I really wanted to focus on what we gained, which was really an incredible love story between Eric and Shelley.”

FKA expresses, “This love is worth fighting for, and I am so excited for younger generations to feel that fire for themselves and the type of relationships that they deserve, the same way that Eric and Shelly fought for the relationship with each other that they finally achieved and deserved.”  

