Rev Rock Report

Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Everywhere’ joins Spotify Billions Club

todayOctober 28, 2024

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The Fleetwood Mac tune “Everywhere” is the latest track to join the Spotify Billions Club.

The tune, from the band’s 1987 album, Tango in the Night, has officially been streamed over 1 billion times on the streaming service, one of four songs by the band to reach the milestone.

Previous Fleetwood Mac tunes to join the Spotify Billions Club include “Dreams,” which joined in June 2022, “The Chain,” which joined in December 2023, and “Go Your Own Way,” which joined in July 2024.

“Everywhere,” a top 20 hit for the band, may have gotten a bit of a boost thanks to its use on TV. The song has been used in commercials for Chevy electric vehicles.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

