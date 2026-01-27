AD
Rev Rock Report

Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Landslide’ joins Spotify’s Billions Club

todayJanuary 27, 2026

Rock band Fleetwood Mac, circa 1975; they are (not in order) Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, John McVie, Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

Fleetwood Mac’s iconic tune “Landslide” has reached a new milestone. The track, written by Stevie Nicks, has just joined Spotify Billions Club.

“Thank you for 1 BILLION streams of ‘Landslide’ on Spotify,” the band wrote on Instagram.

“Landslide,” which appeared on Fleetwood Mac’s 1975 self-titled album, is now the fifth Fleetwood Mac song to join the Spotify Billions Club. The others include “Dreams,” which has over 2 billion streams, “The Chain,” “Go Your Own Way” and “Everywhere.”

The new milestone comes just weeks after the original recording of the song debuted on the Billboard Hot 100  at #41. The renewed interest in the song is a result of its appearance in the series finale of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Although the original was never released as a single, “Landslide” has gone on to become an iconic track for the band and has been recorded by a whole host of artists, including The Chicks, whose cover peaked at #7 on the Hot 100. It’s also been covered by Smashing Pumpkins, the cast of Glee and others.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

