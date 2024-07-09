Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood hopes Stevie Nicks & Lindsey Buckingham can heal their relationship

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

t’s no secret former couple and Fleetwood Mac bandmates Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham’s relationship has always been rocky. They haven’t performed together since Lindsey and Fleetwood Mac parted ways in 2018, and now Mick Fleetwood says he wishes things between them could be better.

In a recent MOJO interview Nicks indicated that her relationship with Buckingham still wasn’t good. “Even if I thought I could work with Lindsey again, he’s had some health problem,” she said when talking about whether Fleetwood Mac could ever tour again, noting that since the death of Christine McVie it couldn’t happen.

Well, now Mick has reflected on those comments, telling MOJO he hopes they could settle their differences some day.

“It’s no secret, it’s no title-tattle that there is a brick wall there emotionally,” he says of the pair’s relationship. “Stevie’s able to speak clearly about how she feels and doesn’t feel, as does Lindsey.”

He adds, “But I’ll say, personally, I would love to see a healing between them – and that doesn’t have to take the shape of a tour, necessarily.”

But Mick’s relationship with Stevie seems to be okay, and he tells the mag he plans to check out her upcoming BST Hyde Park show in London on July 12, along with ZZ Top’s July 11 concert at Wembley Arena.

“I’m gonna get myself a vicarious fix,” he says. “For once, I get to be a punter in the audience and see them do all the work.”