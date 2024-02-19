AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Flooding, mudslides threaten California amid back-to-back winter storms

todayFebruary 19, 2024

Background
share close
AD

(NEW YORK) — Some 37 million people remain on alert for flooding in California, spanning the coast from the cities of Eureka to San Diego.

An area just northwest of Santa Barbara is under a flash flood warning until at least 10:30 a.m. PT on Monday, due to back-to-back winter storms bringing up to 4 inches of rainfall with another 3 to 4 inches expected. Flash flooding, mud and debris flows, as well as landslides and rockslides will likely occur there.

More than 2.5 inches of rain had already fallen in Santa Barbara before dawn on Monday.

San Francisco has gotten less than 1 inch so far, but higher elevations north of the city have reported 2 to 4 inches of rain from the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Redding area has seen around 2 inches of rain.

Severe storms could hit the Sacramento region on Monday, with a risk of brief tornadoes, damaging winds, large amounts of small hail, lightning and heavy rainfall rates. The period between Noon and 8 p.m. PT will be the greatest threat for storm in this area.

There is a moderate risk for excessive rainfall over the Santa Barbara area on Monday. This area will continue to see heavy rainfall, especially in the morning, with flash flooding likely and mudslides and rockslides as the main risk.

There is also a slight risk for excessive rainfall from Los Angeles to the San Francisco Bay Area, as well as over Redding, Sacramento and Fresno on Monday.

Much of the areas under flood watches are also on alert for high winds. Gusts could reach 40 to 60 miles per hour on Monday, especially in the morning.

High surf advisories are in effect from San Francisco to San Diego. Large breaking waves from 18 to 28 feet are possible through Tuesday. Coastal flooding is also possible, especially during high tide.

Total rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are expected over the lower elevations, with 4 to 8 inches over the foothills and mountains with local amounts to 10 inches.

Rainfall rates of 1 inch per hour are possible, however, thunderstorms that develop — possible in southern California in addition to northern California — will induce higher rainfall rates over localized areas.

Downtown Los Angeles only needs 3 inches of rain to have the rainiest February on record.

In the mountains, 2 to 5 feet of snow is generally expected in higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada, along with gusty winds making travel impossible at times.

In the San Bernardino mountains, up to 8 inches of snow is possible, accumulation beginning Monday night and ending Wednesday morning.

The storm system is forecast to continue impacting California through Tuesday before it moves out of the region on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%