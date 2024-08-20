Florence Welch & Jack Antonoff join Taylor Swift for “Florida!!!” & “Death by a Thousand Cuts”

TAS2024/Getty Images

Taylor Swift‘s performance at London’s Wembley Stadium on Aug. 20 featured a surprise appearance by Florence Welch.

The Florence + the Machine frontwoman joined Swift onstage during the show for the live debut of their joint song “Florida!!!,” a track off Taylor’s THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT.

Later in the show, Taylor welcomed her musical collaborator Jack Antonoff to the stage during the Surprise Songs segment for a mash-up performance of the Lover track “Death by a Thousand Cuts” and the Reputation song “Getaway Car.” Jack co-wrote and co-produced both songs.

Her other surprise song was, fittingly, “So Long London”; Tuesday’s concert marked the last night of Taylor’s five-show run at Wembley Stadium and the last date on the European leg of her Eras Tour.

Taylor’s Eras Tour returns to North America in October, but there’s a chance it’ll live on in a second film, as well. Take this report with a grain of salt, but the British tabloid The Sun claims that Taylor’s been filming a documentary that will give a behind-the-scenes look at what it took to put on the tour, which is the highest-grossing of all time.

Insiders tell the paper that the film will also include the negative things that have happened during the tour, such as the show cancellations following the terrorist threat in Vienna and the stabbings in Southport, England.

“It will be a warts-and-all insight into the tour and the mechanics behind it, which will be fascinating for fans,” the insider tells the paper. “It will be powerful and emotional, as well as an uplifting celebration of Taylor and her incredible fans.”