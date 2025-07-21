AD
National News

Florida man arrested for threatening to kill ‘EVERY ONE’ on Epstein ‘client list’

todayJuly 21, 2025

New York State Sex Offender Registry

(NEW YORK) — A Florida man was arrested last week for allegedly threatening on X to kill “EVERY ONE” on what he believed was the Jeffrey Epstein client list, charging documents unsealed Monday show.

Terrell Bailey-Corsey allegedly posted the threats on X last Tuesday, seemingly reacting to a response from X’s AI agent Grok that disputed any such client list exists, as the FBI and Justice Department recently confirmed.

“Well @grok you’re wrong. Everyone involved if I see them in real life I will KILL. On sight,” Bailey-Corsey allegedly said. “I will KILL EVERYONE ON THE LIST. ON SIGHT. AND THEY ABSOLUTELY DESERVE IT.”

Roughly an hour after that post, Bailey-Corsey posted another message singling out three government officials — unnamed in the charging documents — saying he would “KILL YOU ON SIGHT.”

“IT’S TIME TO START KILLING POLITICIANS ON SIGHT,” he added minutes later.

Prosecutors detailed multiple other concerning messages they say were posted by Bailey-Corsey over the next several days, including a video posted where he threatened another unnamed government official.

News of Bailey-Corsey’s arrest was first reported by CourtWatch.

A public defender listed as representing Bailey-Corsey did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

As of Monday afternoon, Bailey-Corsey had not yet made his initial court appearance according to court records, and had not yet entered a plea.

Epstein, a wealthy financier and convicted sex offender, died by suicide in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking of minors.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

