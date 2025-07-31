Foghat’s ‘Fool for the City’ getting 50th anniversary reissue

Rhino Records

Foghat‘s 1975 album Fool for the City, which gave us both the classic title track and their signature song “Slow Ride,” is getting a 50th anniversary reissue.

Available on double CD and double vinyl, the package includes a remastered version of the original album, as well as a second disc of live tracks from a 1975 show at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom. The CD includes two bonus tracks not included on the vinyl — including a live cover of Chuck Berry‘s “Maybellene” — plus an interview with the band’s Roger Earl and Nick Jameson about the making of “Slow Ride.”

The package was mixed, mastered and produced by Nick Jameson, who also produced the original album. You can preorder both versions now; they ship on Sept. 12, just a few days before the anniversary of the album’s release.

Fool for the City was the British rockers’ first album to be certified RIAA Platinum. On Aug. 6, Earl and Jameson will appear on TalkShop.Live’s Rock & Roll Channel to talk about the album and the new package. You can preorder autographed versions of the CD and vinyl now via TalkShop.Live.

Foghat launches a tour Aug. 9, and they’re offering their fans a chance to win a trip to Las Vegas for the band’s Sept. 13 show. All you have to do is design your own version of the cover of Fool for the City, which shows Earl sitting on a crate in the middle of a New York City street, fishing down a manhole. You can download the original background now and submit your design to Foghat’s website by Aug. 15.

Here’s the reissue track listing:

Original album:

“Fool For The City”

“My Babe”

“Slow Ride”

“Terraplane Blues”

“Save Your Loving (For Me)”

“Drive Me Home”

“Take It Or Leave”

1975 live show:

“Fool For The City”

“Home In My Hand”

“My Babe”

“Honey Hush”

“Slow Ride”

“I Just Wanna Make Love To You”

“Wild Cherry”*

“Maybellene”*

*CD only