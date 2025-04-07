AD
Buck Country Music News

Following a California first, Luke Bryan cues up more Farm Tour dates for fall

todayApril 7, 2025

Luke Bryan will take his annual Farm Tour to California for the first time ever in May. But the son of a Georgia peanut farmer is also gearing up for another run this fall.

Sept. 18 he’ll take over Klondike Farms in Brooklyn, Wisconsin, transforming the site into a concert venue. From there, he heads to Berning Family Farms in Prairie Grove, Illinois, on Sept. 19 and Kubiak Farm in Lansing, Michigan, on Sept. 20. 

Presales are underway now, with tickets becoming available to the public Friday, April 11, at 9 a.m. ET at LukeBryan.com

Luke’s awarded 84 college scholarships to kids from farming families since 2009. 

In between his Farm Tour dates, Luke’s headlining his Country Song Came On Tour this summer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

