Foo Fighters add new date to summer US tour

ABC/Randy Holmes

Foo Fighters have added a new date to their upcoming U.S. summer tour.

The show takes place August 31 in Concord, California. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 21, at 10 a.m. PT.

For more info, visit FooFighters.com.

Foo Fighters’ tour will launch in July at New York City’s Citi Field. Mammoth WVH, The Hives and Pretenders are among those providing support, depending on the date.

You can also catch Dave Grohl and company play a run of one-off headlining shows and festival dates, including Jazz Fest, Shaky Knees and Welcome to Rockville, in May.

Foo Fighters put out their latest album, ﻿But Here We Are﻿, in June 2023.