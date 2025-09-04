AD
Foo Fighters assemble! Dave Grohl & company tease upcoming news

todaySeptember 4, 2025

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (ABC/Randy Holmes)

Are you ready for some Foos news?

It certainly appears that Foo Fighters are about to announce something, judging from a new Instagram post from Dave Grohl and company encouraging you to sign up for their newsletter.

“Foo Fighters Assemble!!!” the post reads. “Make sure you’re subscribed to the newsletter for info you won’t want to miss… just sayin’…”

The post is accompanied by a photo showing a top-down view of each Foo Fighters member’s shoes, with their faces out of frame. We count six pairs of shoes, which suggests that one of the people in the photo is the band’s new drummer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, that new drummer is Ilan Rubin, who long played with Nine Inch Nails, but that hasn’t been confirmed by the Foos. The last Foo Fighters drummer, Josh Freese, was let go from the band in May and has since rejoined NIN, whom he played with from 2005 to 2008.

Foo Fighters are currently set to return to the road in October for a tour of Asia. Those dates mark not only the Foos’ first live performances with their new drummer, but also their first since Grohl’s 2024 infidelity scandal.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

