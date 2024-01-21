AD
Foo Fighters cover AC/DC’s “Big Balls” with Jack Black in New Zealand

todayJanuary 21, 2024

ABC/Randy Holmes

Foo Fighters‘ concert in New Zealand on Saturday, January 20, featured a surprise from Jack Black.

Fan-shot footage shows the actor and Tenacious D frontman joining Dave Grohl and company for a spirited rendition of the AC/DC song “Big Balls.” The performance also featured co-vocals by the Foos’ drum tech Fiona, who also sang “Big Balls” during the band’s 2023 tour of Australia.

As for how Foo Fighters and Black found themselves on the other side of the planet at the same time, the “Tribute” singer has been in New Zealand filming the upcoming Minecraft movie.

The Foos have two more New Zealand shows on their schedule. They’ll be back in the U.S. in May for a few one-off shows and festival sets, including at New Orleans Jazz Fest and Shaky Knees, before launching a full Stateside stadium tour in July.

Foo Fighters released their latest album, But Here We Are, in June 2023.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

