Rev Rock Report

Foo Fighters debut ﻿’Echoes’﻿ song “Statues” live during Australia tour kickoff

todayNovember 29, 2023

ABC/Randy Holmes

Over 15 years after its original release, the Foo Fighters song “Statues” has finally gotten its live debut.

Dave Grohl and company played the track, which appears on the 2007 Foos album Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace, for the first time in concert during their Australia tour kickoff in Perth on Wednesday, November 29.

You may recall that Grohl performed a rendition of “Statues” alongside Norah Jones on an episode of her podcast, Norah Jones Is Playing Along, which premiered in October.

According to Setlist.fm, the Perth show also included another Echoes deep cut, “Ballad of the Beaconsfield Miners,” and a cover of AC/DC‘s “Big Balls” sung by Foo Fighters’ drum tech.

Foo Fighters will continue to tour Australia into mid-December, followed by a trip to New Zealand in January. They’ll launch a U.S. stadium tour in July.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

