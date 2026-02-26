AD
Foo Fighters headlining 2026 Rock in Rio festival

todayFebruary 26, 2026

Foo Fighters. (ABC/ABC)

Foo Fighters will be among the headliners for the 2026 Rock in Rio festival in Brazil.

Dave Grohl and company will take the stage in Rio de Janeiro on Sept. 4. For ticket info, visit RockinRio.com.

Rock in Rio takes place over Sept. 4-7 and Sept. 11-13. Other announced performers include Avenged Sevenfold, Bring Me the Horizon, Elton John and Mumford & Sons.

Foo Fighters are currently playing a run of shows in the U.K., during which they debuted a new song called “Of All People.” It will appear on their upcoming album, Your Favorite Toy. They’ll be back stateside for a couple festivals in May before launching a full North American stadium tour in August.

﻿Your Favorite Toy﻿, the follow-up to 2023’s ﻿But Here We Are﻿, is due out April 24.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

