Rev Rock Report

Foo Fighters jam with Taylor Hawkins’ son Shane during London show

todayJune 21, 2024

ABC/Randy Holmes

Foo Fighters reunited with Shane Hawkins, the son of late drummer Taylor Hawkins, during their concert in London on Thursday.

Shane took up his father’s role as he got behind the kit for a rendition of the song “I’ll Stick Around,” a cut off the 1995 self-titled debut Foos record.

You can check out footage of performance posted to the Foos’ Instagram Story.

Shane, of course, previously played with Foos during the 2022 tribute concerts to Taylor in London and Los Angeles, including for a particularly memorable version of the song “My Hero” at the London show.

Taylor Hawkins passed away in March 2022. Foo Fighters announced their new drummer, Josh Freese, in 2023, and released the new album But Here We Are.

The Foos are currently in the U.K. in continued support of ﻿But Here We Are﻿. They’ll launch a U.S. stadium tour in July.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

