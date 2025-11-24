AD
Foo Fighters premiere new animated ‘Run Rudolph Run’ video

todayNovember 24, 2025

Foo Fighters “Run Rudolph Run” single artwork. (Roswell Records/RCA Records)

Foo Fighters have premiered a new animated video for their cover of Chuck Berry‘s seasonal classic “Run Rudolph Run.”

The clip features a cartoon Santa and his reindeer jamming guitars. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

The Foos originally released their “Run Rudolph Run” in 2020 exclusively for Amazon Music. It was then released wide in 2021.

In other Foos news, Dave Grohl and company are set to headline the 2026 Pinkpop festival, taking place June 19-21 in the Netherlands. The bill also includes headliners Twenty One Pilots and The Cure.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Pinkpop.nl.

Foo Fighters’ 2026 schedule also includes a U.S. stadium tour kicking off in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

