Foo Fighters premiere new single ‘Asking for a Friend’; announce 2026 tour with QotSA

“Asking for a Friend” single artwork. (RCA Records/Roswell Records)

Happy Foos-day!

Foo Fighters have not only released their previously teased new single called “Asking for a Friend,” they’ve also announced a 2026 North American stadium tour with support from Queens of the Stone Age.

The outing, dubbed the Take Cover tour, launches Aug. 4 in Toronto, and concludes Sept. 26 in Las Vegas. You can register for access to the presale now through Sunday at 11:59 PT. Those who’ve signed up for the Foo Fighters newsletter can grab tickets starting Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. local time, while a presale for those not signed up for the newsletter begin Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FooFighters.com.

The tour will mark the first extended live Foos trek in the U.S. since 2024. Since then, they’ve gone through a tumultuous year between the Dave Grohl infidelity scandal and the firing of drummer Josh Freese.

The Foos made their live return in September with a brief run of U.S. pop-up dates and a tour of Asia, which marked their first performances with new drummer Ilan Rubin, formerly of Nine Inch Nails.

As for “Asking for a Friend,” it marks the second new Foo Fighters single of 2025, following July’s “Today Song.”

“‘Asking for a Friend’ is a song for those who have waited patiently in the cold, relying on hope and faith for their horizon to appear,” Grohl says. “Searching for ‘proof’ when hanging by a wish until the sun shines again.”

He adds, “One of many songs to come…”

The most recent Foo Fighters album is 2023’s But Here We Are.