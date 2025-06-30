AD
Rev Rock Report

Foo Fighters share cover of Minor Threat’s ‘I Don’t Wanna Hear It’

todayJune 30, 2025

ABC/Randy Holmes

Foo Fighters have shared a cover of the song “I Don’t Wanna Hear It,” originally by the influential hardcore outfit Minor Threat.

The instrumentals for the Foos version were first recorded in 1995, while the vocals were recorded 30 years later in 2025. It’s accompanied by a video featuring a slideshow of Foo Fighters photos over the last three decades, which you can watch now on YouTube.

The cover arrives as Foo Fighters have been looking back at their career leading up to the 30th anniversary of their 1995 self-titled debut album. As previously reported, the band launched a Substack account with photos and notes about each of their records, and have also been posting throwback photos and video on social media.

The most recent Foo Fighters album is 2023’s But Here We Are. The band has been through some turmoil since then, including Dave Grohl‘s 2024 infidelity scandal and the firing of drummer Josh Freese in May.

Foo Fighters are set to return to the live stage in October for a tour of Asia.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

﻿﻿

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

