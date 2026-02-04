AD
Rev Rock Report

Foo Fighters share new music teaser: ‘Do you want more???’

todayFebruary 4, 2026

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (ABC/Randy Holmes)

Foo Fighters have shared a teaser video hinting at new music.

The clip, posted to the band’s Instagram, sounds like one or perhaps several songs cut up. Meanwhile, the phrase “Do you want more???” continually pops up on the screen.

“This is just a test,” the accompanying caption reads.

Foo Fighters released two new singles in 2025, “Today’s Song” and “Asking for a Friend.” The band’s most recent album is 2023’s But Here We Are

In between, the Foos parted ways with drummer Josh Freese — who joined in 2023 following the 2022 death of Taylor Hawkins — and recruited Ilan Rubin, formerly of Nine Inch Nails.

As we wait for possibly more new Foo Fighters material, you can plan your trip to see them live. The band’s upcoming schedule includes a U.S. stadium tour kicking off in August.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

