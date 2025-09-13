Foo Fighters to play surprise show in San Luis Obispo, California on Saturday

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (ABC/Randy Holmes)

Foo Fighters are returning to the stage, and some lucky fans in California won’t have to wait very long to see them.

Dave Grohl and the gang announced on social media that they’ll be playing a surprise show Saturday at the historic Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, California.

Tickets for the show will be sold at the box office only, with a two-ticket limit per person. Sales begin at about 8 a.m. PT, with doors opening for the show at 7 p.m. PT.

The news comes about a week after Foo Fighters teased some upcoming news on social media, telling fans “Make sure you’re subscribed to the newsletter for info you won’t want to miss… just sayin’…” They also posted several pictures from the studio.

The Fremont show will be the band’s first with their new drummer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, sitting behind the drum kit will be Ilan Rubin, who previously played with Nine Inch Nails, but that hasn’t been confirmed by the Foos.

The previous Foo Fighters drummer, Josh Freese, was let go from the band in May and has since rejoined NIN, with whom he played from 2005 to 2008. The concert will also be the band’s first since Grohl’s 2024 infidelity scandal.

So far, the San Luis Obispo concert is the only U.S. show on the Foo’s schedule for 2025. They are due to kick off a tour of Asia in October.