For Gabby Barrett, multi-Platinum hits seem to be ‘The Easy Part’

Gabby Barrett (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Gabby Barrett previewed what’s ahead for her musically and picked up some accolades for a couple monster hits at the annual Warner Records luncheon during Country Radio Seminar this week in Nashville.

She performed “The Easy Part,” which she co-wrote with HARDY, and debuted an unreleased song, teasing that Chris Stapleton had previously had it on hold.

Afterward, the head of the label presented Gabby with two new RIAA certifications. Her three-week #1 “The Good Ones” is now quintuple Platinum, while her debut single, “I Hope,” is now nine-times Platinum.

So far, there’s no word on when more new music may be coming, though you can check out the recently released music video for “The Easy Part” now.