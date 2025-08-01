AD
Buck Country Music News

For HARDY, you can’t get more ‘COUNTRY! COUNTRY!’ than ‘Bottomland’

todayAugust 1, 2025

Big Loud

“Bottomland” is no longer just the name of a camouflage pattern: it’s now a new song from HARDY.

For the singer/songwriter, it embodies both his love of hunting and his home state.

“As a proud Mississippian, I am beyond excited to sing a song that represents the state so well,” he says. “Thank you, Mossy Oak, for the most legendary camouflage pattern of all time. I hope you guys enjoy the song as much as I do.”

HARDY’S new album, COUNTRY! COUNTRY!, comes out Sept. 26. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

