for KING & COUNTRY: A Grammy nod, a tour and a trailer

It’s a big month for for KING & COUNTRY: Not only did the Australian duo get another Grammy nomination, they’re gearing up for a Christmas tour and just released the trailer for the movie that tells the story of their family’s journey.

The movie, Unsung Hero, features the duo’s Joel Smallbone playing their father, David, and documents how David, wife Helen and their seven kids moved from Australia to Nashville in 1991. Their daughter Rebecca St. James finds fame in the music business, followed by brothers Joel and Luke. The movie arrives April 26.

Meanwhile, for KING & COUNTRY will launch their A Drummer Boy Christmas | The 2023 Tour Experience on November 25 in Chicago, Illinois. The tour will wrap up at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House on December 20, 21 and 22, and the last show will also be available as a global livestream. Tickets are available now via Veeps.com.

As for the Grammy nod, it’s for their hit with Jordin Sparks, “Love Me Like I Am.” It’s their eighth nod overall; they’ve won four times. In a statement, the duo says that the song’s message is “profound and seems to be something we need in this moment in time.”

They add, “When we first connected with Jordin about this song, we could never have imagined the reception it’s received. It continues to show up in places we could never have imagined.”

Jordin says she’s honored to share the nod with the duo, adding, “It’s amazing what can happen when you are open and say yes.” This is her second Grammy nod; the first was for her hit “No Air” with Chris Brown.