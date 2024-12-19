AD
Music News

For KING + COUNTRY covering U2 classic for new Prime Video series ‘House of David’

todayDecember 19, 2024

Eli Williams / Kadin Tooley

One of for KING + COUNTRY‘s biggest musical influences is U2, and now they’ve recorded one of the band’s songs for an upcoming streaming series.

The song is “40” from U2’s 1983 album, War. A live favorite, the song’s lyrics are an adaptation of Psalm 40 from the Bible’s Old Testament. For KING & COUNTRY’s version will be the first single from the soundtrack of the Prime Video series House of David, which tells the story of the rise of David, the biblical figure who fought Goliath and eventually became king of Israel. House of David premieres Feb. 27 with three episodes, with one episode dropping every week going forward.

For KING + COUNTRY will be performing their version of “40” live at all their remaining concerts through Dec. 20. The single will be available for streaming in early 2025, with the soundtrack to follow. 

“We are beside ourselves that U2 gave us permission to reimagine their anthem ‘40’, which is inspired by one of the most powerful kings to walk the Earth, King David,” for KING + COUNTRY said in a statement. “We are thoroughly looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2025.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

