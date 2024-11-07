AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

for KING + COUNTRY try to find a “Place in This World” — and on your Christmas to-do list

todayNovember 7, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for Lionsgate

for KING + COUNTRY‘s latest hit, “Place in This World,” is a remake of the 1991 top 10 hit by Michael W. Smith that features Smith himself as a special guest. The duo’s Luke Smallbone says that he and his brother and bandmate Joel had an ulterior motive when they asked Smith to join them on the record.

“We’ve known Michael over the years, but never really gotten to spend a ton of time with him,” explains Luke. “And so, when we were working on this song … I kept saying to him, ‘Michael! You know why we’re doing this, right?’ And he was like, ‘Why?’ And I said, ‘It’s a good excuse for us to hang out a little bit more!'”

As for the song itself, Luke says its message is more important than ever.

“I think that this song was almost ahead of its time,” he notes. “People are trying to find their place in this world and I think the best way [to do that] is to actually look heavenward.” 

He adds, “I think it’s probably more applicable today than it ever has been in the history of the world … and if you can remake a song from 30 years ago and it still has traction today, that is truly a great song.”

After the duo wraps their Unsung Hero tour on Nov. 10, they’ll launch their A Drummer Boy Christmas tour on Dec. 1. While the tour will only play theaters in New York, LA, London and Nashville this year, you’ll be able to experience it via A Drummer Boy Christmas concert movie.

The Fathom Events screenings will be held in the U.S., England and Australia starting December 5 and as Luke notes, “To be able to talk about ‘the Greatest Story Ever Told’ worldwide is a wonderful thing.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%