For Lee Brice, the sun rises in Canada for 2026 tour

todayNovember 10, 2025

Lee Brice’s Sunriser Tour (Courtesy True Public Relations/Lee Brice)

Lee Brice will launch the Sunriser Tour in 2026, heading to Canada for nine dates in the spring.

The trek kicks off April 10 in Abbotsford, British Columbia, and wraps April 25 in Kitchener, Ontario. Brett Kissel and Grace Tyler will join him on the dates. 

“Man, Canada, y’all have been ridin’ shotgun with me since back before I even had a hit!” Lee says in a news release. “That fire you lit in my soul has only burned brighter over the years, and you’ve got a permanent spot right here in this country boy’s heart.”

“You’ve watched me chase these sunrises,” he continues, “and I can’t wait to roll back into your towns on the Sunriser Tour, showin’ off this new fire we’ve stoked together. Get ready friends, I’m comin’ back to y’all with all I’ve got!”

Lee just released his new track “Killed the Man” as his new radio single, with more new music still to come. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

