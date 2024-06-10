AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

For OD, CMA Fest is “what we do all this for,” and it’s “one big ole celebration” for Lainey Wilson

todayJune 10, 2024

Background
share close
AD
John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

Even with the threat of storms looming, the final night of CMA Fest 2024 went on Sunday night. Bailey Zimmerman, Megan Moroney, Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce, Jackson Dean and more took the festival’s main stage, with HARDY closing things out at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

Earlier in the weekend, CMA winners Lainey Wilson and Old Dominion played for the crowd of devoted country fans, something they both consider the ultimate reward for what they do.

“This is what we do all this for,” OD’s Matthew Ramsey reflected. “CMA Fest is, you know, all the fans and they’re coming here for what they love, which is country music, and we’re so happy to be a part of it.”

“No special guests. There’s enough of us on stage,” he joked before the night’s set. “Our drummer’s gonna be there again, which is crazy,” Brad Tursi added. “He keeps showing up!” Trevor Rosen chimed in, referring to Whit Sellers, who often skips the band’s interviews. 

For Lainey, it’s her first CMA Fest appearance since becoming Entertainer of the Year.

“Now you’re making me nervous…” she told ABC Audio backstage. “Now I gotta pull it out and show the folks why we are.”

“I’m so thankful that I’ve been given the opportunity to come here and play in front of a bunch of people that love country music just as much as I do,” she continued. “And so it just feels like one big ole celebration.”  

You can check out all the big performances when Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde host ABC’s annual CMA Fest special, which premieres Tuesday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%