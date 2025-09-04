AD
Buck Country Music News

For Parmalee, it ‘Feels Like Home’ even when they’re on the road

todaySeptember 4, 2025

Parmalee’s Feels Like Home Tour (Courtesy BBR/BMG/Parmalee)

Parmalee‘s ready to kick off their fall Feels Like Home Tour Sept. 12 in Norfolk, Virginia, just as their latest hit, “Cowgirl,” breaks into Billboard‘s top 20.

The trek takes its name from a fan-favorite track from the band’s Fell in Love with a Cowgirl album.

“There’s no better feeling than being on the road, playing for the fans who’ve been with us from the start and the new ones we meet every night,” lead singer Matt Thomas says. “This tour is all about that connection — feeling like home no matter where we are.”

Tickets are on sale now for the run that wraps Dec. 13 in Katy, Texas.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

