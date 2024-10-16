AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

For whom the (silver)ball tolls: Metallica announces “remastered” version of signature pinball machine

todayOctober 16, 2024

AD
ABC/Randy Holmes

The Metallica pinball machine is getting an update.

A “remastered” version of the metal legends’ signature game has been revealed by the company Stern Pinball, which also put together the original 2013 cabinet. 

The updated machine features expanded gameplay options, additional songs, new video and animation, and updated voice recordings from the Metallica members. 

“Obey your pinball master!” frontman James Hetfield declares in a new trailer released by Stern.

If you have room in your home for a Metallica pinball machine and $9,699 to spend, you can order one now via Metallica.com.

You can hear more about the pinball machine on the latest episode of The Metallica Report podcast.

Written by: ABC News

