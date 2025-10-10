AD
For your Wi$h Li$t: Taylor Swift launches new merch collection

todayOctober 10, 2025

Taylor Swift, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ cover image (Mert Alas & Marcus Piggot)

Put these items on your Wi$h Li$t: Taylor Swift has launched a new line of merchandise tied to her The Life of a Showgirl album.

The collection, now available on her website, features everything from T-shirts, hoodies and baseball caps to hair clips, jewelry and a bedazzled tumbler. Other unique items include a The Life of a Showgirl hair brush and a faux fur mink coat.

Meanwhile, The Life of a Showgirl’s lead single, “The Fate of Ophelia,” has made history on the Billboard radio charts. According to Billboard, the song debuted in the top 10 on the Pop Airplay, Adult Pop Airplay and Adult Contemporary Airplay charts — the first song ever to debut in the top 10 on all three of those charts.

As we wait to see The Life of a Showgirl’s debut ranking on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, Taylor’s already taken the #1 spot on the U.K.’s equivalent Official Albums Chart. She made the biggest debut of her career in the U.K., scoring her 14th #1.

“The Fate of Ophelia” is #1 on the U.K.’s Official Singles Chart, becoming the biggest opening week for a single since 2021.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

