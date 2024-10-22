AD
Rev Rock Report

Foreigner adds more dates to Farewell tour; original members to play select dates

todayOctober 22, 2024

artwork by Karsten Steiger

Fresh off the celebration of the band’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, Foreigner has announced more dates for their Farewell tour, which originally launched in 2023.

The latest additions kick off March 13 in Hollywood, Florida, and wrap Oct. 10 and Oct. 11 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

And Foreigner is planning to have some special guests with them for upcoming shows.

The band just announced that original members Rick Wills and Al Greenwood, who were inducted into the Hall of Fame with Lou Gramm and Mick Jones on Saturday, will join Foreigner for their upcoming eight-show residency at The Venetian in Las Vegas, which kicks off Friday.

In addition, original lead singer Gramm is in talks to take part in 2026 shows, which will mark the 50th anniversary of the band.

A complete list of Foreigner dates and ticket information can be found at ForeignerOnline.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

