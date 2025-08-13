AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Foreigner announces more orchestral tour dates

todayAugust 13, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Foreigner tour admat/courtesy of Foreigner

Foreigner has added more orchestral shows to their 2026 calendar.

The Rock & Roll of Famers already announced a five-night Las Vegas residency, Foreigner: The Hits Orchestral – Celebrating 50 Years Live in Vegas, which will take place at The Venetian Theatre March 6-14. And now they’ve added some California dates to the tour.

Following Vegas, Foreigner will play five cities in California starting March 17 in Redding, and hitting Folsom, San Diego and Napa before wrapping March 22 in San Jose.

The shows will have the band playing their biggest hits, like “Urgent,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded” and “I Want To Know What Love Is,” backed by a 20-piece orchestra, with arrangements written by Juilliard cello virtuoso Dave Eggar and conductor Chuck Palmer.

Information on tickets and a complete list of dates can be found at Foreigner.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%