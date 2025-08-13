Foreigner announces more orchestral tour dates

Foreigner tour admat/courtesy of Foreigner

Foreigner has added more orchestral shows to their 2026 calendar.

The Rock & Roll of Famers already announced a five-night Las Vegas residency, Foreigner: The Hits Orchestral – Celebrating 50 Years Live in Vegas, which will take place at The Venetian Theatre March 6-14. And now they’ve added some California dates to the tour.

Following Vegas, Foreigner will play five cities in California starting March 17 in Redding, and hitting Folsom, San Diego and Napa before wrapping March 22 in San Jose.

The shows will have the band playing their biggest hits, like “Urgent,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded” and “I Want To Know What Love Is,” backed by a 20-piece orchestra, with arrangements written by Juilliard cello virtuoso Dave Eggar and conductor Chuck Palmer.

Information on tickets and a complete list of dates can be found at Foreigner.com.