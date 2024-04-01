Foreigner calls out article ranking them last among this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Courtesy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Foreigner is taking issue with anyone who doesn’t think they deserve to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The band, who received their first Rock Hall nomination this year, shared a new video on social media responding to a February Axios article ranking this year’s potential inductees. In it, Foreigner was listed last, with the author writing they “had a string of hits over two decades that were fun but didn’t impact the course of music history in any substantial way.”

Well, Foreigner decided to show Axios just how much they impacted musical history. The video points out that they sold over 80 million albums and have 19 Gold/Platinum records, three Grammy nominations and 22 songs in the Billboard Hot 100. Plus, they note that Mick Jones and Lou Gramm were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013.

They captioned the video, posted on April Fools’ Day, “Jokes on Axios.”

The Hall of Fame fan vote is open until April 26, and inductees will be announced later that month. The 2024 induction ceremony will take place in Cleveland in the fall.