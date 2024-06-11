Foreigner & Styx share playlist ahead of tour kickoff

Courtesy of Live Nation

Foreigner and Styx are about to launch their Renegades & JukeBox Heroes Tour 2024 and they’re getting fans pumped with a brand new official tour playlist filled with hits.

The 18-track list, streaming on Spotify, features such classic Foreigner tracks as “Jukebox Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Head Games” and “I Wanna Know What Love Is,” along with Styx hits like “Renegade,” “Too Much Time On My Hands,” “Mr. Roboto,” “Come Sail Away” and “Blue Collar Man (Long Nights).”

The tour’s opener, John Waite, is also represented with “Change” and “Missing You,” as well as “When I See You Smile,” the #1 song from the Waite-fronted band Bad English.

Foreigner and Styx’s Renegades & JukeBox Heroes Tour 2024 launches Tuesday in Grand Rapids, Michigan. A complete list of dates can be found at foreigneronline.com and styxworld.com.