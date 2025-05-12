AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Foreigner to perform greatest hits on season 27 finale of ‘The Voice’

todayMay 12, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Foreigner is set to play the season 27 finale of NBC’s The Voice, airing May 20 at 9 p.m. ET.

The band is expected to play a medley of their greatest hits, including “Feels Like The First Time,” “Juke Box Hero” and “I Want To Know What Love Is.”

It was recently announced that a new musical, Feels Like The First Time – The Foreigner Musical, directed by Rent’s Adam Pascal, will have its world premiere at Long Island University’s Little Theatre in April 2026. The show, featuring the band’s greatest hits, is set to have workshops and staged readings this fall.

Foreigner recently completed a tour of South America, for which they were joined by original frontman Lou Gramm. They are set to kick off a U.S. tour on June 11 in Highland, California. A complete list of dates can be found at Foreigneronline.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%