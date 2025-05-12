Foreigner to perform greatest hits on season 27 finale of ‘The Voice’

Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Foreigner is set to play the season 27 finale of NBC’s The Voice, airing May 20 at 9 p.m. ET.

The band is expected to play a medley of their greatest hits, including “Feels Like The First Time,” “Juke Box Hero” and “I Want To Know What Love Is.”

It was recently announced that a new musical, Feels Like The First Time – The Foreigner Musical, directed by Rent’s Adam Pascal, will have its world premiere at Long Island University’s Little Theatre in April 2026. The show, featuring the band’s greatest hits, is set to have workshops and staged readings this fall.

Foreigner recently completed a tour of South America, for which they were joined by original frontman Lou Gramm. They are set to kick off a U.S. tour on June 11 in Highland, California. A complete list of dates can be found at Foreigneronline.com.