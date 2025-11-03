AD
Rev Rock Report

Foreigner to perform on ﻿’Stranger Things’ ﻿float during Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

todayNovember 3, 2025

Guitarist Bruce Watson, bassist Jeff Pilson and guitarist Luis Maldonado on stage as the band Foreigner performs on the “Fox & Friends” Summer Concert Series at FOX Studios on July 22, 2022 in New York City. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Foreigner is set to rock the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The “Juke Box Hero” outfit will perform upon the event’s Stranger Things float. The Netflix series has previously used the Foreigner songs “Cold as Ice,” “Hot Blooded” and “Waiting for a Girl Like You.”

You can tune in to watch the parade on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, on NBC and Peacock starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things will premiere a day earlier, on Nov. 26.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

