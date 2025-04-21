AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Foreigner to perform with orchestra in Las Vegas

todayApril 21, 2025

Background
share close
AD
courtesy of Live Nation

Foreigner’s classic tunes are getting an orchestral spin for a new Las Vegas residency.

Foreigner: The Hits Orchestral – Celebrating 50 Years Live in Vegas will have the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band performing their biggest hits alongside a 20-piece orchestra, with arrangements written by Juilliard cello virtuoso Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer, who is also set to conduct.

The residency, at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, will consist of five shows in March 2026.

Various presales kick off Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT and run through Thursday at 10 p.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Next up, Foreigner is set to launch a new South American tour on April 28 in Mexico City. The tour will feature original Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm and Luis Maldonado filling in for frontman Kelly Hansen. A complete list of dates can be found at ForiengerOnline.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%