Foreigner, who ‘know what love is,’ offer to be Taylor & Travis’ wedding band

Bruce Watson and Kelly Hansen of Foreigner perform at Talking Stick Resort on June 14, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by John Medina/Getty Images)

Now that they’re Rock & Roll Hall of Famers you’d think Foreigner would be too big to play a wedding, but apparently that’s not the case. It seems the group may be interested in taking on the gig for newly engaged couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Foreigner offered up their services in “an open letter” to the couple on Instagram. “Dear Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, we know what love is. We spent 40 years figuring it out … and now you guys have it too,” reads the message. It’s a reference to the band’s biggest hit, “I Want to Know What Love Is,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 in February 1985.

“Please accept this as our formal offer to be your wedding band,” the message continues. “Best wishes, Foreigner.”

If Foreigner, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, did perform at the wedding, they could inspire plenty of couples to hit the dance floor with their romantic hits, such as “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” “Feels Like the First Time” and “I Don’t Want to Live Without You.” They could also get the crowd going with their more upbeat rockers, like “Hot Blooded,” “Jukebox Hero” and “Double Vision.”

Your move, Taylor and Travis.

In the meantime, Foreigner will be pretty busy on the road. They are playing a special fundraising show in Brookville, New York, on Friday and an anniversary concert on Ellis Island on Saturday, which will be filmed for a documentary. Their tour picks up again on Sept. 11 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A complete list of date can be found at Foreigneronline.com.